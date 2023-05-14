KuCoin Token Market Cap Tops $741.54 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One KuCoin Token token can currently be purchased for $7.65 or 0.00028464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $741.54 million and $835,225.62 worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KuCoin Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 144,474,735 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,974,735 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is a cryptocurrency created by the KuCoin exchange that provides its holders with various benefits such as discounted trading fees, rewards from promotional activities, and dividends from trading fees generated by the platform. Additionally, KCS holders can participate in the KuCoin Community Chain (KCC) ecological plan, a decentralized blockchain network that aims to promote the development of the KuCoin economy.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

