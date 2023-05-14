KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF) Short Interest Down 14.5% in April

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the April 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KNKZF remained flat at C$64.88 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.59. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of C$64.88 and a 52-week high of C$64.88.

About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seeds for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

