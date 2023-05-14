KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF) Short Interest Down 14.5% in April

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the April 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KNKZF remained flat at C$64.88 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.59. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of C$64.88 and a 52-week high of C$64.88.
About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (KNKZF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.