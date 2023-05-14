L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the April 15th total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Price Performance

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $45.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.43.

Get L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) alerts:

About L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) manufactures and sells paperboard, paper, and sawn wood products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Lundberg's Real Estate Operations, Lundberg's Asset Management, Hufvudstaden, and Holmen segments. The company is also involved in the forest and power operations; and equity management, including securities trading.

Receive News & Ratings for L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.