L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the April 15th total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Price Performance
L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $45.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.43.
About L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (LBGUF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.