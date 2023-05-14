Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Short Interest Update

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 946,100 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the April 15th total of 707,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 95.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 14.2% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 26,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

LANC stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.63. 159,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,828. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.87. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $116.85 and a 52 week high of $220.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 0.22.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.08 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

Featured Articles

