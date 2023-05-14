Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock Position Raised by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 82.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lennar Trading Down 0.7 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.21.

Lennar stock opened at $113.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $116.18.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

Lennar Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.