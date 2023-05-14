Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Upgraded to Positive at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNWGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has $70.00 target price on the stock.

LNW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.22.

Light & Wonder Trading Up 1.3 %

Light & Wonder stock opened at $61.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.78. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $68.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNWGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.14 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 146.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $4,164,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,079,617 shares in the company, valued at $581,731,061.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Light & Wonder

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNW. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth $389,375,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,003,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,857,000. Finally, Stone House Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth $104,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

