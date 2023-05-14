Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Upgraded to Positive at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has $70.00 target price on the stock.

LNW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.22.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Light & Wonder Trading Up 1.3 %

Light & Wonder stock opened at $61.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.78. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $68.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.14 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 146.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $4,164,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,079,617 shares in the company, valued at $581,731,061.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Light & Wonder

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNW. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth $389,375,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,003,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,857,000. Finally, Stone House Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth $104,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Light & Wonder

(Get Rating)

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.