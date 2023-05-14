Linear (LINA) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Linear (LINA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, Linear has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Linear coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $97.07 million and $3.55 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Linear

Linear launched on September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

