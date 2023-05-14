Lisk (LSK) Price Reaches $0.85 on Top Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Lisk has a total market cap of $120.07 million and $554,704.75 worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lisk has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00003147 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006957 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000257 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003307 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003475 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001048 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,148,462 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

