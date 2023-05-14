Lisk (LSK) Trading 8.7% Lower This Week

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00003147 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $119.33 million and $724,894.27 worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006967 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000259 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003286 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003408 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001045 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001014 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,141,166 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

