Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.66 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $874.58 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 782,984,387 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 782,927,324.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00341001 USD and is up 6.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $242.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
