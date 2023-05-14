Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0037 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.93 million and $838.89 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 782,958,825 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 782,927,324.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00341001 USD and is up 6.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $242.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
