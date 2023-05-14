Litecoin Price Reaches $82.78 (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, Litecoin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $82.78 or 0.00307611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $6.04 billion and $389.34 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013231 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000867 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000686 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 385.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,919,152 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

