Locus Chain Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 14th. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $89.30 million and $274,231.94 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0429 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

