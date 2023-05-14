Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,872 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,862 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $139,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,485 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $153.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $412.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $154.64.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

