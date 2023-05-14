Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 838 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MA opened at $381.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $362.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.87. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,667 shares of company stock valued at $114,105,971 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

