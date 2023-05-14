Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.17. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $61.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.16, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

