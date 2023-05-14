Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Invests $309,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP opened at $141.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.67. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

