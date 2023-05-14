Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,127,404 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 486,892 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 4.36% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $185,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 171,142 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,558,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,037,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4,956.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPX opened at $62.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $74.41.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 12.06%.

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

