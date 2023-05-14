Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Short Interest Up 34.9% in April

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the April 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Lument Finance Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of LFT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. 40,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market cap of $89.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. Lument Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $2.72.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $22.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lument Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Lument Finance Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $66,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 36,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

