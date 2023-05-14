Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Short Interest Up 34.9% in April

Posted by on May 14th, 2023

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFTGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the April 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Lument Finance Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of LFT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. 40,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market cap of $89.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. Lument Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $2.72.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $22.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lument Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Institutional Trading of Lument Finance Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $66,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 36,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.