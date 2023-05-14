LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,662,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,339 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.43% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $387,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.68.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.37.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

