MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Posted by on May 14th, 2023

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNXGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MGNX. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.40.

MacroGenics Trading Down 4.2 %

MGNX stock opened at $6.58 on Thursday. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $406.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.51. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 78.82% and a negative return on equity of 81.79%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MacroGenics

In other news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $32,393.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $2,535,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,579,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,570,412.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $32,393.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

(Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.