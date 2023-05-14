MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MGNX. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.40.

MacroGenics Trading Down 4.2 %

MGNX stock opened at $6.58 on Thursday. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $406.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at MacroGenics

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.51. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 78.82% and a negative return on equity of 81.79%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $32,393.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $2,535,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,579,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,570,412.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $32,393.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

