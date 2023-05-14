Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in April

Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Maisons du Monde Price Performance

OTCMKTS MDOUF remained flat at $12.15 during trading on Friday. Maisons du Monde has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51.

Get Maisons du Monde alerts:

About Maisons du Monde

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, creates and distributes home decoration items and furniture in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bed linen products, carpets, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchen utensils, mirrors and frames, vases, storage units, curtains and net curtains, and bath products.

Receive News & Ratings for Maisons du Monde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maisons du Monde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.