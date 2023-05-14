Manchester Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 70,772 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 5,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.56.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,143. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.77. The company has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

