Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 151.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,994 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 80.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after buying an additional 127,695 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after buying an additional 511,825 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $52.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average is $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin purchased 37,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTRG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.