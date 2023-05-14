Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.3% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 31,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 67,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 759,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 97,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.55. 32,789,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,310,324. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.91. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

