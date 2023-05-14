Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,010 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.88.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $491.23. 1,536,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,411,438. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $457.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.52.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

