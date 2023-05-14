Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $32.85 Million Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 670,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $32,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUSB. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,847 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.07.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

