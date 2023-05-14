Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $4.56 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.7% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.3 %
MRK traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.14. 5,233,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,972,584. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 495,073 shares of company stock valued at $57,220,134. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.
Merck & Co., Inc. Profile
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
