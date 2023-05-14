Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $964,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1,832.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $285.47. 738,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,114. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $108.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $284.61 and a 200-day moving average of $259.47. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $306.56.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.86.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.