Manchester Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 167.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,294 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.96.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.38. 3,432,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,098,721. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.11. The firm has a market cap of $433.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

