Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 537 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,811 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after buying an additional 7,627,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Walmart by 85.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,427 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total value of $148,740,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,481,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,829,167,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $153.07. 5,373,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,068,880. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $154.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

