Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mandom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MDOMF opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. Mandom has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

About Mandom

Mandom Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

