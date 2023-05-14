Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MPC. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.27.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $109.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.55. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $138.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 20.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

