Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,468 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $21,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,140 shares of company stock worth $2,493,841 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.77.

NYSE MMC traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.22. 1,552,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,325. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.33 and a 1-year high of $182.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

