Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Short Interest Down 17.2% in April

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,500 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the April 15th total of 243,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Matrix Service Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of MTRX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 62,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,657. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a market cap of $152.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matrix Service

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.42). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $193.84 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTRX. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matrix Service during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Matrix Service by 792.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Matrix Service by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

