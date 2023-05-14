Mayo Clinic Buys New Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Mayo Clinic acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. Exact Sciences makes up about 0.1% of Mayo Clinic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12,014.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $411,901.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,142.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $411,901.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,142.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,513 shares of company stock worth $4,977,321 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exact Sciences Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

EXAS traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $79.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,687,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,468. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day moving average of $57.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $80.75.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

