Mayo Clinic Invests $431,000 in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Mayo Clinic bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 157,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Unity Biotechnology makes up approximately 0.2% of Mayo Clinic’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $140,582,970,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $35.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Unity Biotechnology Trading Down 3.2 %

UBX stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. 149,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,399. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.71. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.15. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unity Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.