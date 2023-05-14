McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Invests $291,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Citigroup lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $161.88 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $146.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

