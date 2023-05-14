McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,060,000 after buying an additional 245,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,315,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $3,422,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,952,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $3,422,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,952,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,376,871 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Hershey stock opened at $274.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.42. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

