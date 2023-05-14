Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the April 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Meridian from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Meridian alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meridian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Meridian by 28.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Meridian by 95.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 247,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 120,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Meridian by 98.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Meridian by 38.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Meridian by 122.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 74,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Trading Up 2.4 %

Meridian Announces Dividend

Shares of MRBK traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.05. 13,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,305. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Meridian has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Meridian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.