Metahero (HERO) Price Hits $0.0033

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $25.67 million and approximately $175,297.81 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

