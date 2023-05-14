Metahero Price Hits $0.0032 on Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $25.31 million and $158,749.09 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00025870 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009080 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

