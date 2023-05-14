Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $1.05 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 54,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 18,877 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYY opened at $74.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average of $78.55. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.23%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYY. Bank of America began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus cut Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

