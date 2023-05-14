Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $427,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.5 %

EW opened at $89.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.69. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,116,181. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,116,181. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,216 shares of company stock valued at $18,268,759. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

