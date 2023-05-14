Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $638,000 Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA reduced its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,277 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.10.

OTIS opened at $84.40 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $87.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $70,868.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,230.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

