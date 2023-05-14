Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Invests $326,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 918 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in United Rentals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.08.

NYSE URI opened at $331.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $379.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.18. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $481.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

