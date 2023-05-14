Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Makes New Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,014,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $452,162,000 after buying an additional 276,360 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 14,701,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,607,000 after purchasing an additional 871,211 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,734,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $255,261,000 after purchasing an additional 86,078 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

