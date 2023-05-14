Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Purchases Shares of 783 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,765 shares of company stock worth $26,718,251. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $305.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.41, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

See Also

