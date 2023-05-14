Minerva (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Minerva (OTCMKTS:MRVSY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerva from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Minerva alerts:

Minerva Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MRVSY opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. Minerva has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $12.01.

Minerva Increases Dividend

Minerva Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Minerva’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 6.59%.

(Get Rating)

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, livestock, and by-products in South America. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.