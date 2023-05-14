Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $101.47 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,579,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,185 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of Fortive worth $101,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 317.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on FTV shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE:FTV traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,065,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,321. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $69.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.